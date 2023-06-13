✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
3 arrested over murder of school teacher in Lagos

Detectives from the Homicide Section of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested three persons over the gruesome murder of a school teacher.

The deceased, Idowu Hamzat, who is based in Ibadan, Oyo State, was allegedly killed by the three

suspects identified as Kazeem Apena, Agbomeji Nojeem and Omobowale, in the Eredo area of Epe. 

The deceased was beaten to death by the suspects over a yet-to-be ascertained issue.

Presently, detectives are on the trail of other members of the gang, including Olaonipekun AKA Nokia, Abdul Wahab Kunle Baba Epe, Dare Samba, Idowu Felix, Agbomeji and others who allegedly beat the  36-year-old teacher to death .

The state police command spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest of the suspects, adding that the suspects had been moved to the homicide section of the state police command.

 

