3 arrested over killing of Justice Ajumogobia’s daughter

The police in Lagos have arrested three people over the killing of Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia’s daughter. The victim, a medical doctor, was found dead on…

The police in Lagos have arrested three people over the killing of Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia’s daughter.

The victim, a medical doctor, was found dead on Wednesday morning in front of her apartment at Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos.

According to a source, the body was discovered outside the gate of her house, suggesting that the perpetrators attempted to stage the scene to appear as if the crime occurred outside.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin, said three domestic staff members have been detained in relation to the death.

“Three domestic staff have been arrested and handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department, which has since taken over the investigation.

“Chukwu, daughter of Justice Offili-Ajumogobia, was found lifeless this morning (at about 6:45am) at the entrance of her parents’ house on Bembe Street in Parkview Estate, Lagos,” Hundeyin disclosed.

He added that the arrests were made following a directive from the State Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade, who has ordered a thorough investigation into the incident.

 

