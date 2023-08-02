3 arrested for murder during cult fight in Edo

The police have arrested three persons suspected to be cultists over the alleged killing of one Muhammed Abdulsalam (28) in Edo State. It was gathered…

The police have arrested three persons suspected to be cultists over the alleged killing of one Muhammed Abdulsalam (28) in Edo State.

It was gathered that the incident happened in Idogbo community, when the suspects, identified as Odumegu Obi (27), Prince Joe Emmanuel (28) and Sagiru Muhammed (26), allegedly shot the victim dead.

The Edo State police spokesman, Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed the incident, said the DPO of Idogbo, Benin City, received information that one Muhammed Abdulsalam (28) was shot dead by hoodlums suspected to be cultists.

He said the police mobilised to the scene and arrested the suspects and that two double barrel guns and one locally made cut-to-size gun were recovered from them.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...