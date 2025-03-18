3 arrested for allegedly beheading almajirai in Jigawa, Adamawa

Four persons have been arrested over alleged gruesome murders in Jigawa, Adamawa, and Akwa Ibom states on Monday.

In Jigawa, police arrested Malam Musa Wada of Jikas-Dabaja village for allegedly killing his pupil, 12-year-old almajiri Bashir Adamu.

Police spokesperson, Lawal Shi’isu Adamu, said the suspect confessed to punishing the boy for truancy, leading to his death.

SPONSOR AD

He said in an attempt to cover up the crime, he allegedly mutilated the victim’s body, beheading him and removing his genitals.

In Adamawa, two brothers, Ibrahim and Aliyu Abdulmalik, were arrested for the brutal beheading of 10-year-old almajiri Abdalla Lawali in the Jada Local Government Area.

Police said the boy’s body was found stuffed in a sack, while his head was buried in the suspects’ family compound.

The brothers confessed, claiming they were influenced by the devil, police said.

Meanwhile, in Akwa Ibom, police arrested 32-year-old Ndifreke Isaiah Nelson for allegedly killing his girlfriend, Emem Monday Effanga, over a dispute about using her phone to take birthday pictures.

DSP Timfon John, police spokesperson, said Nelson strangled Effanga, slammed her head on the floor, and fled with her mobile phone before being arrested at a church in Uyo.

Police authorities in all three states have assured the public that investigations are ongoing and that justice will be served.

From Ali Rabi’u Ali (Dutse), Amina Abdullahi (Yola) & Iniabasi Umo (Uyo)