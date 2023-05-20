2nd term: Sanwo-Olu embarks on 3-day projects commissioning

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, would commission some of the projects executed by his administration from May 24-26 as parts of activities for his second…

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, would commission some of the projects executed by his administration from May 24-26 as parts of activities for his second term inauguration.

Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, who disclosed this yesterday, said the state government planned 11-day programmes from May 21 to June 4 for the inauguration of Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat for a second term in office.

The programmes, which will be held in different parts of the State, particularly at the five divisions of Lagos – Ikorodu, Badagry, Ikeja, Lagos Island and Epe – are lined up to celebrate Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat, whom he noted performed excellently in office in the first term.

“On May 24, he would commission projects in Ajeromi/Ifelodun, Alimosho and Ikeja local government areas; Sanwo-Olu and his team would be in Kosofe LGA on May 25 while rounding off the projects’ commissioning on May 26 with projects in Eti-Osa, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland and Surulere LGAs”, he said.

Omotoso, who is the Chairman, Media and Publicity Sub-Committee of Governor Bababjide Sanwo-Olu and Dr. Obafemi Hamzat’s second term inauguration ceremonies, said Inauguration Day will hold on May 29 while post-inauguration Jummat and Church services will hold simultaneously in five divisions of the State on Day Nine (June 2) and Day 11 (June 4) respectively.

Omotoso said the social contract between Sanwo-Olu and the people of Lagos was never taken for granted, adding that the governor and his team proactively tackled head-on all the challenges that confronted the State within the four years.