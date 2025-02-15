2Baba Spotted shopping with Natasha after mother’s viral video

Nigerian music legend Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba, has sparked further discussions about his relationship with Natasha Osawaru, Deputy Majority Leader of Edo state House of Assembly.

This comes amid concerns from the singer’s family regarding his whereabouts and his involvement with the lawmaker.

A now-viral video shows the pair casually browsing hair products, just days after reports emerged that 2Baba’s family had filed a petition with the Department of State Services (DSS), claiming he had gone missing.

His mother, Rose Idibia, also made a public appeal, urging Natasha to distance herself from the singer, especially since his divorce from Annie Idibia has not been finalized.

The mother, who claimed that her son may not be acting in his right senses, urged the lawmaker to remove the “beads you put on his hand and on his neck”.

“My son is going through a divorce process, and he is clearly not in his right senses now. I know my son well. That is not him.

“Please Natasha, the beads you put on his hand and on his neck, remove them and free him.”

The new video circulating on social media showed the singer and the lawmaker casually shopping for hair products together.

The controversy follows another viral video from Thursday, in which 2Baba was seen proposing to Natasha.

He was filmed presenting the lawmaker with a ring and sealing their love with a long, tender embrace.

Daily Trust reports that Natasha is the granddaughter of billionaire Gabriel Igbinedion.

She is a politician and member of the Edo State House of Assembly representing the Egor Constituency under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The lawmaker was elected in April 2023 and is from the Egor Local Government Area of Edo State.