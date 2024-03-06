2Baba, manager part ways after 20 years

Award-winning artiste, Innocent Idibia, fondly known as 2face or 2baba, and his management company, Now Muzik, both declared on Wednesday that their more than two-decade…

Award-winning artiste, Innocent Idibia, fondly known as 2face or 2baba, and his management company, Now Muzik, both declared on Wednesday that their more than two-decade association had come to an end.

Working with Idibia was “beyond work,” according to co-founder and CEO of Now Muzik, Efe Omorogbe.

Omorogbe said the mutual disengagement is with immediate effect.

He stated that 2face is one of the greatest Nigerian musicians of all time, and it was really an honour to have had the opportunity to walk side by side with him in the last 20 years.

He added that he would continue supporting the singer’s endeavours.

“I am grateful to 2baba for the trust and for the friendship. I am proud of the brands we built together, the music we made, and the fans we entertained.”

“My team and I look forward to now supporting from the sidelines and continuing to advocate for anything and everything,” Omorogbe said.

Commenting, 2Baba said: ‘‘I know it’s a cliche, but every good thing must come to an end. I owe a lot of my career success to Efe and his team at Now Muzik.

“Everything I’ve been able to achieve is a result of the support of so many people and organisations working with me to bring my talent and vision to life. Now Muzik is one of such companies, and I couldn’t be more grateful to them.’’

2face signed with Now Muzik management upon exiting The Plantashun Boiz in 2004 and pitched a tent with Kennis Music as a recording label.

Since then, he has recorded and released 8 albums, performed in over 100 cities, won over 60 awards, and scored over 400 million streams across all platforms.