29 days after, Gen. Tsiga still in captivity

Retired Brigadier General Maharazu Tsiga, a former Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), remains in captivity 29 days after his abduction by bandits in the Bakori Local Government Area, Katsina State.

Tsiga and nine others were kidnapped in early February when armed bandits attacked Tsiga town.

The kidnappers had reportedly contacted his family, demanding a ransom of N250 million for his release.

A family source revealed that negotiations for his release are ongoing.

“It is deeply saddening that the general and other captives remain in captivity, especially during this holy month of Ramadan. Negotiations are ongoing, and we continue to pray for their safe return,” the source said.

Another source, citing concerns over misinformation surrounding the abduction, refrained from making public statements but confirmed that efforts were being made to secure Tsiga’s release.

Meanwhile, the Katsina State Police Command has assured that efforts are underway to rescue the abducted students of the Federal University, Dutsin-Ma (FUDMA).

The four students were kidnapped last Sunday.

Police spokesperson, DSP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu said security agencies were working together to locate the students and apprehend the perpetrators.

FUDMA Vice-Chancellor, Professor Armaya’u Hamisu Bichi, said while the kidnappers had not yet reached out for negotiations, efforts were ongoing to ensure the students’ rescue.

He said the abducted students had been residing in areas deemed unsafe by the university.