280 golfers to storm Ilorin for ICMA Pro-Am Open

No fewer than 280 golfers across the country will converge on Ilọrin, the Kwara State capital, to tee-off the ICMA Pro-Am Golf Open tournament.

Captain of Ilọrin Golf Club, Jide Allen, disclosed this at a briefing on Monday adding that the event is for professionals and amateurs.

He said the four-day tournament excluding the arrival and departure days, will tee-off on Thursday at the 18 hole Ilọrin Golf Club course.

Allen said this is the 4th golf open by the club under the present management.

He added that the number one golfer in the country, Sunday Olapade, will lead other professional golfers in Nigeria to the event. According to him, “this remarkable milestone further cements Ilorin Club’s status as a leading golf destination within the country attracting players from far and wide.

“The tournament promises a diverse line-up of players, ranging from seasoned professionals to enthusiastic amateurs in Category 1, Veterans and Ladies”, he noted.

He said ICMA, a renowned golf supporter, demonstrated its commitment to the sport with the donation of a tractor for the maintenance of the Ilọrin golf course.

“ICMA has further allocated a substantial prize fund of N15 million across various categories, underscoring their dedication to fostering the growth of golf in Nigeria”.

Allen, who called on government and other corporate bodies to key into golf sponsorship, debunked insinuations that the sport is elitist.