28 killed in Oyo, Ogun road crashes

At least 28 persons on Tuesday died in separate road crashes in Ogun and Oyo states.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed that 16 people were killed in an accident along the Ojo-Iwo Road section of the Lagos-Ibadan highway, near the Agbowo/Ajao area in Ibadan, Oyo State.

It also said 12 passengers were burnt to death in another road crash near the Ogere axis of the highway in Ogun State.

Oyo road accident

Mayowa Odewo, the FRSC spokesperson in Oyo State, said the accident occurred when a trailer carrying roofing sheets lost control and collided with an 18-seater Hummer bus, a Micra taxi, and a Honda CR-V.

“Sixteen people died on the spot, 17 sustained injuries, and two individuals in the Honda CR-V survived and were taken to a nearby hospital,” Odewo said.

He said the Oyo Sector Commander, Corps Commander Rosemary Alo, along with Odewo and teams from other units of the command, visited the accident site to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and to prevent other incidents.

“Most of the deceased were of Hausa origin and have been transported to Shasa or Ojoo. The Seriki of the Hausa community has been notified, and the bodies have been released to them,” Odewo added.

He said the injured were taken to Amudalat Hospital in the Agbowo area of Ibadan for medical treatment, while the deceased were transported to a cemetery in the Akinyele area.

Motorists attributed the high fatality rate to the ongoing construction on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, which had resulted in the closure of one lane.

They urged the contractor to reopen the blocked lane to prevent future accidents.

12 burnt to death in Ogun

Florence Okpe, the FRSC spokesperson in Ogun State, said in a statement that 12 passengers were burnt to death in a road crash that occurred at around 3:14 pm near the Ogere axis of the Lagos-Ibadan highway in the state.

The accident involved a white Mazda bus with the registration number DDA733XA.

According to Okpe, the bus driver attempted to overtake another vehicle, but lost control and crashed into the road divider.

The impact caused the vehicle to overturn and burst into flames, she said.

She said, “The crash involved 16 passengers, including 12 male adults, 3 female adults, and 1 female child.

“Sadly, 12 of the passengers were burned to death on the spot while four male passengers were rescued with injuries and taken to Patmag Hospital in Ogere for treatment.

“In response to the tragic accident, the Sector Commander of the FRSC, Akinwunmi Fasakin, expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and issued a stern warning against reckless driving on the highway.”