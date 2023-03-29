28 die in Niger, Bauchi road crashes

Twenty-eight people have been confirmed killed in road crashes that occurred on Monday in Niger and Bauchi states. The Sector Commander of the Federal Road…

Twenty-eight people have been confirmed killed in road crashes that occurred on Monday in Niger and Bauchi states.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Niger, Kumar Tsukwam, said 24 people died in a road crash at Etsu Oro village along Kutigi-Mokwa Road in Lavun LGA of the state.

He said a truck loaded with goods and passengers was heading to Lagos from Zaria with 87 people on board when it lost control due to excessive speeding.

He said 24 people were confirmed dead on the spot, while those who sustained injuries were taken to Kutigi General Hospital for medical attention.

He said the accident, which was a lone accident, occurred at 10:10pm along Bida-Mokwa Road.

Also, the FRSC Sector Commander in Bauchi State, Yusuf Abdullahi, confirmed that four people were killed and five others injured in a road crash which occurred on Monday at kilometre 15, near Bagel Bridge along Bauchi-Dass Road.

He told Daily Trust in a telephone interview yesterday that the accident involved a commercial Galaxy Ford with registration number MSA 72 XD with nine passengers on board.

He said the vehicle belonged to the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

Abdullahi explained that five people sustained various degrees of injuries, including bruises and fractures, adding that the crash was caused by the loss of control by the driver whose identity was not yet known.

Abdullahi said the police rushed to the scene and evacuated the victims to the General Hospital in Dass for treatment and confirmation where a medical doctor confirmed four of the victims dead.

He added that the vehicle was taken away by the Nigeria Police Force Motor Transport Department, Dass Division.

From Abubakar Akote (Minna) & Hassan Ibrahim (Bauchi)