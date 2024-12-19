✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Crime

27 arrested over street begging in Lagos

A section of Tsangaya school pupils in Kano.
A section of Tsangaya school pupils in Kano.
    By .

Operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Taskforce have apprehended 27 persons for alleged unlawful act of street begging.

Mr Tokunbo Wahab, the State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, confirmed this in a post he shared on his X handle, @tokunbo_wahab, on Wednesday.

Wahab said that the agency carried out the operation on Tuesday.

SPONSOR AD

“The task force monitored and carried out a special purpose operation against persons constituting public nuisance across the metropolis.

“Twenty-seven persons, including 15 minors, involved in the unlawful act of street begging in the middle of vehicular traffic/hold-ups were apprehended during the operation.

“Major routes raided include Awolowo Way up to Falomo Roundabout, Ikoyi and Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, along Lekki Road.

“This is in a bid to apprehend and get rid of destitutes in the areas,” he said.

According to the commissioner, all suspects will be transferred to appropriate government facilities in line with enabling laws. 

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories