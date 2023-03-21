26 Bags First-Class As Ondo Varsity Holds Maiden Convocation

Twenty-six students of the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, (OASUTHEC), Okitipupa in Ondo State, will be awarded First-Class certificates as the government owed…

Professor Temi Ologunrisa, the Vice Chancellor of the OASUTHEC, flanked by other senior officers of the institution, disclosed this on Monday, at a press briefing heralding the Maiden Convocation of the University.

He explained that the 26 first-class students would be part of the 982 graduands from the five sets that would be awarded the University’s first degrees at the Convocation fixed for Saturday.

He, however, mentioned that Ms Dimeyin Adebisi, a Biochemistry graduate from the Faculty of Science is the best-graduating student with a CGPA of 4 50.

“She (Adebisi) has been admitted for her Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering at the University of Cincinnati, USA without passing through a master’s degree.”

According to him, a total of 307 made the Second Class Upper Division; 488 in Second Class Lower Division, and 161 in Third Class.

He noted that the graduands are set of 2014/2015, 2015/2016, 2016/2017, 2018/2019, and 2019/2020 sessions respectively.

“The breakdown shows that a total of 26 graduands made First Class; 307 made Second Class Upper Division; 488 in Second Class Lower Division and 161 in Third Class,” the VC noted.

Prof. Ologunrisa stated that the convocation lecture would be delivered by Emeritus Prof. Olufemi Bamiro, former Vice-Chancellor of, the University of Ibadan, stressing that the title of the lecture is “Transforming the Nigerian University System for Graduate Employability and Socio-economic Development.”

He also revealed that the University will for the first time confer the award of Doctor of Business Administration (Honours Causa) to the Chancellor of the University, His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Fredrick Obateru Akinruntan, the Olugbo of Ugboland.

According to the VC, the award was in recognition of Oba Akinruntan’s success stories in the global business environment which he traversed scientifically with regal success.

While reeling out some of the success recorded in the university, Prof. Ologunrisa said the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC) was building a new School – the School of Maritime Transport and Logistics at its annex in Ugbo Nla, the southern senatorial district of the state.

He particularly noted that the Maritime Academy would train the critical skilled manpower necessary to drive the maritime industry and ultimately the blue economy of the state.