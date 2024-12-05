✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
253 transformers, worth N675M vandalised in Bayelsa

    By Bassey Willie, Yenagoa  

The Bayelsa State government has lamented that 253 electric transformers put at a cost of N673 million have been vandalised in the state.

Daily Trust had earlier reported that 19 power towers linking the state to national grid from Ahoada in Rivers State were vandalised, while hoodlums used the attendant blackout to steal items in 253 transformers.

The acting governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, while inaugurating a 10-member anti-vandalisation committee at the government house in Yenagoa, yesterday, warned that community leaders who fail to secure transformers and other electrical installations would henceforth be sanctioned for any act of vandalisation in their domains.

