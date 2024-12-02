253 transformers vandalised amid four-month blackout in Bayelsa

Bayelsa State government has expressed worry over the vandalisation of over 253 electricity transformers in different communities around Yenagoa, the state capital, as Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) is set to restore power to the state after four months blackout.

The entire state was on July thrown into darkness as vandals destroyed 132kv double circuit line, which affected over 19 electricity towers, in Ahoada, Rivers State that supply light to the state from the national grid.

The state Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Mrs Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai, while giving an update on the power situation in the state during a press briefing on Monday, said though the vandalised power towers were federal government’s property, the state fixed them for the benefits of the residents.

She disclosed that the state government would soon inaugurate a task force that will be going round stores, shops and other places to uncover those selling second hand armoured cables.

She urged community leaders to take the responsibilities of protecting the government property in the areas against vandalsiation.

He said: “We are here again today to provide an update on the power situation. Like we all know, about four months ago, vandals actually destroyed three towers in Bayelsa State, initially 13 between Ahoada-Mbiama. Later another three went down, a total number of 16, and three in the Bayelsa end. For the past four months, we have been in darkness in Bayelsa. The towers are not the property of the Bayelsa State government, all those towers belong to the Federal Government, and they are the one that are responsible for maintaining those towers, but because of the situation we found ourselves, the state government has committed a lot of funds in repairing those towers.

“The update we are bringing is that the power towers have been completed. We will have power this week, we also observed that out of more than 500 transformers we have, about 253 have been vandalised again, some armoured cables removed. We have the responsibility of protecting the government property that we benefit from. Today (Monday), some parts of the state will have light, as soon as we hook up to the light, while some will not have light.

“The government will soon inaugurate taskforce to go round shops and anywhere the vandals are hiding. If we see anybody selling second hand armoured cable, they must be able to tell where they get it from.”

Also Speaking, the Managing Director/CEO of Bayelsa State Electricity Company Limited, Engr. Olice Kemenanabo, explained that the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) was able to restore power to Ahaoda and was working in Mbiama to connect Bayelsa State.

Regional Manager, PHED in Bayelsa State, Engr. Lawrence Emeyi, appreciated the state government’s effort in fixing the vandalised towers, stating that the company is ready for business in the state.