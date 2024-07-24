✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
$250,000 meant for VVF treatment used to train doctors – Women affairs minister

The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Barrister Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, has raised concern about the use of $250,000 allocated for the treatment of Vesico-Vaginal…

    By Ahmed Mohammed, Bauchi

The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Barrister Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, has raised concern about the use of $250,000 allocated for the treatment of Vesico-Vaginal Fistula (VVF) patients to train medical doctors.

During a courtesy visit to Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, Tuesday, she revealed that the funds, which were provided annually by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for treating VVF patients, were reportedly diverted to train doctors instead.

Ohanenye criticised the diversion, stating, “The $250,000 was intended for the treatment of VVF patients, but it was used to train doctors instead. We will work to ensure that ECOWAS releases the funds again so we can treat the patients, rehabilitate them and empower them.”

She emphasised a shift in her ministry’s approach, stating that future funds meant for women would be directly allocated to empowering them rather than being spent on advocacy or consultancy.

She expressed a determination to eradicate poverty and hunger by utilising all available resources, including earth dams for farming, to support women and ensure they contributed to national food security.

The minister outlined a plan to tour all the 36 states to gain support from governors for women’s empowerment initiatives.

 

