250 players to swing for glory at 2024 Tiger golf championship

The lush green course of the Tiger golf course is set to host 250 players at the 2024 edition of the Tiger Golf Club Championship, organized by the 2 Division of the Nigerian Army. The championship is scheduled to begin today and climax on Sunday, November 24, 2024.

In the statement signed by the acting Public Relations Officer of the 2 Division Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Polycarp Okoye, about 250 golfers, 25 professionals among them, would state their skills and expertise at the championship. Lieutenant Colonel Polycarp Okoye stated that the championship is aimed at showcasing true friendship and collective dedication to the golf sport.

According to the statement, copies of which were made available on Sunday to journalists, the 5-day championship would be held at Tiger Golf Course, Adekunle Fajuyi Cantonment, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Lt. Col. Okoye stressed that the historic event will showcase golfers’ true friendship, collective dedication, expertise, and passion for the game.

He noted that the event, which will feature over 250 players, competing for top honours amidst display of thrilling golfing skills, would be the 29th edition of the championship.

Polycarp stated further that, “the golf championship is equally aimed at sustaining the Civil-Military Relationships between the Nigerian Army and its vast publics. It will commence with the Pro Invitational, which will run from 20 – 21 November 2024; featuring 25 skilled professionals, who will set the tone for the amateur players.

“On November 22, the amateur tournament will tee off with golfers competing in various categories. The event will culminate with the merit awards ceremony to deserving participants on Sunday 24 November, 2024.” Polycarp stated.