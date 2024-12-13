250 northern women trained in digital economy

The Association of Nigeria Women Business Network (ANWBN) has trained over 250 women from various communities in the northern part of the country.

The initiative, a collaborative effort with the Center for International Private Enterprise (CIPE) and Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), was aimed at building the digital skills of Nigerian businesses and women entrepreneurs to engage in the digital economy.

The training, ‘Digital Literacy & E-commerce Training for Women-Owned Businesses’, was held in key locations, including Kuje and Lugbe in Abuja, as well as Nyanya in Nasarawa State, drawing participants from across the northern region.

Speaking at the event, ANWBN’s National Coordinator, Otunba Gbemisola Oduntan, emphasised the association’s commitment towards improving the lives of women.

She said, “We are very passionate about the economic empowerment of women. We want government policies reformed, especially those that hinder women from reaching their full potential.

“Our aim is to liberate women, make them independent, and show them they can achieve great things without relying on others.

A former National Coordinator and Project Director, Mrs Angela Ajala, highlighted key areas of training, including website development, digital marketing, online sales platforms, pricing strategies and social media management.

The Project Manager, Amede Olisa-Achingale, said the programme was designed to create systemic change and open global opportunities for women entrepreneurs.