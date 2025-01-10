25 police officers decorated with new ranks in Abuja

The Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 7 headquarters, Abuja, (AIG) Benneth C. Igweh, on Wednesday, decorated 25 newly promoted police officers with their new ranks.

Igweh, while speaking during the decorations, said they came following the recent approval of the recommendation of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, for the promotion of senior officers by the Police Service Commission.

Among the 23 senior officers of the zone that benefitted from the promotion is Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), SP to CSP to DSP to SP and ASP to DSP which were 12.

Other decorated officers included the Area Commander Kontagora, Niger State Police Command, Makuliso B. Umaru, decorated with the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP),

Those decorated with the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) are; CSP Orok Chinyere (O/C Political Desk), CSP Mustapha Nasir (A/O Operations), CSP Watam Kambasaya (O/C Works), CSP Baba Lawan (2ic Anti-Human Trafficking), CSP Nuruddeen Mashi (2ic Cybercrime Unit), CSP Mohammed Bature (O/C Anti-Violence), and CSP Kenneth Ndoma (2ic Community Policing).

Those decorated with the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) are; SP Mustapha Bello Abdulkadir (Zonal Public Relations Officer), SP Aminu Abdulkadir Mohammed (2ic Crack Squad).

Also decorated with Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) are DSP Gonet Stephanie, DSP Abubakar Sadiq Muhammed, DSP Nnadi Edit, DSP Abubakar Adamu, DSP Oniye Victor Oberiri, DSP Afolabi, DSP Justina Bulus, DSP Abdulganiyu, DSP Peter Umar, DSP Abdulsalam Suleiman, DSP Agbege Justin, DSP Yusuf Mohammed and many more.

AIG Igweh commended IGP Kayode Egbetokun’s move on personnel welfare, and for finding the officers worthy for promotion.

He added that the large-scale promotion is part of the IGP’s ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency and morale of the Nigeria Police Force.

AIG Igweh, while congratulating the newly promoted officers called on them to see their promotions as a new beginning, because to whom much is given much is expected.

He emphasized the need to maintain professionalism and discipline wherever they find themselves, as discipline is the bedrock of the Nigeria Police Force.

Speaking on behalf of the decorated officers, DCP Makuliso B. Umaru expressed gratitude to God for sparing their lives to witness the promotions as well as their decorations.

He thanked IGP Egbetokun for finding them worthy of promotion, while appreciating Zone 7 AIG for sparing time out of his busy schedule to decorate them and assured him that the standard will always be maintained in carrying out tasks given to them.

Abuja Metro reports that the decoration was witnessed by the Zone 7 management team, the Gomo of Kuje, HRH Alhaji Haruna Tanko Jibrin, Mr Nnamdi Odoh, of Cleen Foundation, Zone 7 chairman of PCRC, Chief Tijani Zubair and other excos as well as senior officers of the zone 7, including family, friends and well-wishers of the promoted officers.