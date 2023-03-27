25 petitions filed over parliamentary poll results in Delta

At least 25 petitions have been filed at the Delta State Election Petition Tribunal challenging the outcomes of the February 25, parliamentary elections in the…

At least 25 petitions have been filed at the Delta State Election Petition Tribunal challenging the outcomes of the February 25, parliamentary elections in the state.

The petitions, which were displayed at the election tribunal in Asaba, showed that 17 cases were filed by political parties and candidates against the outcomes of the House of Representatives elections and eight on the senatorial polls.

A serving Senator, Peter Nwaoboshi (APC) and Mr Kennedy Kanma of the Labour Party (LP) are challenging the emergence of PDP’s Ned Nwoko as senator-elect for Delta North.

Daily Trust reports that Senator Nwaoboshi is currently serving a jail term in connection with a N805m fraud.

Ighoyota Amori of the PDP and an ally of a former Delta State Governor, James Ibori, is also challenging the victory of Dafinone Omueya of APC for Delta Central.

For Delta South, Michael Diden of PDP and George Ugulasuowei of APGA petitioned the tribunal to challenge the election of APC’s Joel Onowakpo.