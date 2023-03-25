25 people killed in Bauchi accident

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Bauchi State has confirmed that 25 people died while 10 others were injured in an accident that happened…

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Bauchi State has confirmed that 25 people died while 10 others were injured in an accident that happened at Udubo along the Hadeja-Potiskum Road in Gamawa Local Government Area of the state.

FRSC Sector Commander in Bauchi State, Yusuf Abdullahi, who confirmed the incident Friday in Bauchi, said that the lone crash involving a Toyota Hummer bus occurred on Thursday at 4.30pm.

He said the driver lost control and ran into 11 people taking shelter under a tree close to a car wash.

“The crash involved an ash-coloured commercial Toyota Hummer bus with registration number JMA 59 XA. The crash was caused by overloading, a speed violation which led to a tyre burst and loss of control.

“The bus driver whose name is not yet known lost control and ran into some people taking shelter under a tree. You know the weather is hot, so they were under the tree and some of them were killed,” he said.

Abdullahi said 24 people were inside the bus while the remaining 11 people were taking shelter under the tree.