25 killed as gastroenteritis hits 18 LGAs in Sokoto

Twenty five persons have been killed in an outbreak of Gastroenteritis in 18 Local Government Areas of Sokoto State.

This was disclosed by the Director, Public Health of the Ministry of Health, Sokoto, Dr Abdulganiyu Yusuf, while clarifying what he called misinformation by some newspapers.

“The deaths were recorded in 18, not three local government areas as reported by the newspapers.

“It was recorded from January to date, meaning in 11 months as a result of gastroenteritis, not cholera because there is a difference between the two.

“When somebody is vomiting and purging, you cannot conclude it is cholera. You have to take some sample and test it to confirm whether it is cholera or not,” he clarified.

According to him, out of the 1,160 reported cases, only 15 proved to be cholera.

“And some of the cases were even confirmed to be malaria,” he stated

He added that most of the deaths were recorded at home before the patients were taken to the hospital.

“But we are on top of the situation as the state government purchased and distributed drugs to the affected local government areas,” he said

Also confirming the outbreak, the Commissioner of Health, Hajiya Asabe Balarabe, said rescue teams were deployed to manage the situation and curtail spread of the outbreak.