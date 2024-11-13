✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
24hrs in office: Edo Gov sacks Perm Secs, others, dissolves boards

Ex Super Eagles to honour Edo Gov elect, Okpebholo, with novelty match
    By Usman A. Bello

Barely 24 hours after assuming office as the Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has sacked all permanent secretaries appointed from outside the state public service and other political appointees in the state.

Senator Okpebholo also approved the dissolution of executives of all boards, agencies and parastatals in Edo State Public Service with immediate effect.

This was contained in a statement signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua.

He directed all the affected appointees to handover all government property in their possession to the most senior public officers in their respective ministries, departments and agencies.

Okpebholo, was  sworn in on Tuesday, having won the September 21 governorship election in the state.

Senator Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress had defeated the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Asue Ighodalo and that of the Labour Party, Barr. Olumide Akpata, in the election.

