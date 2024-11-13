24hrs in office: Edo Gov sacks Perm Secs, others, dissolves boards

Barely 24 hours after assuming office as the Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has sacked all permanent secretaries appointed from outside the state public service and other political appointees in the state.



Senator Okpebholo also approved the dissolution of executives of all boards, agencies and parastatals in Edo State Public Service with immediate effect.

This was contained in a statement signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua.

He directed all the affected appointees to handover all government property in their possession to the most senior public officers in their respective ministries, departments and agencies.

Okpebholo, was sworn in on Tuesday, having won the September 21 governorship election in the state.

Senator Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress had defeated the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Asue Ighodalo and that of the Labour Party, Barr. Olumide Akpata, in the election.