2,425 suspects arrested in 2024 in Kano

No fewer than 2,425 suspects were arrested by the Kano State Police Command in Kano State for some alleged offences in 2024.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Salman Garba, disclosed this at the command’s end-of-year press briefing held at the Bompai Police Headquarters,Kano,on Tuesday.

Garba said they included 1,987 suspected thugs(Yan Daba),189 armed robbery suspects,34 suspected kidnappers,58 drug dealers,18 human trafficking suspects and 46 tricycle thieves.

During the year, he said,the command also rescued 40 human trafficking victims and 15 kidnapped victims.

He said the command also recovered counterfeited currencies equivalent to N129,542,823,000, cash in the sum of N48,923,000.00, 1,213 live ammunition,57 cutlasses and 198 sharp knives.

Others, the commissioner said, were 538 bottles of Bacardin Syrup,12 motor vehicles,44 motorcycles and 15 tricycles.

“The strategy in place is yielding positive results and will not only be sustained,but will be improved upon. (NAN)

“That is, the command will continue to intensify community policing engagements and engage in robust Intelligence-led policing.

“We will also continue to conduct targeted clearance operations, carryout massive public enlightenment and sensitisation to meet the dynamic security demand of the state,” he said. ( NAN)