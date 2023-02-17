24 teams to compete in maiden Lagos athletics clubs series

No fewer than 24 teams across the country have registered for the maiden Lagos Athletics Club Series, the Technical Director of Lagos State Athletics Association…

The former Nigerian International added that the 24 teams were able to meet the February 15 deadline for the registration of the four-leg event which begins with its first leg at the Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) Sports Complex on Sunday, February 19.

According to him, the 24 clubs that met the criteria for the registration will compete at the one-day championships while there will be opportunities for more teams to join in the second leg.

“We are excited with the turnout of teams for the championships that at the end of the deadline, 24 teams have been confirmed for the take-off this Sunday and for us we are excited with the huge interest in the tournament as all is set for the kick-off on Sunday,” he said.

Udo-Obong emphasized that the aim of the tournament is to engage athletes and to compete as a team which is another virtue to inculcate in athletes while competing at top level.