24 rescued in river Niger boat accident

The Kogi State Government has confirmed the rescue of 24 out of about 200 passengers reportedly on board of the ill-fated boat that capsized on River Niger on Friday.

According to a statement on Saturday by the state Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kinsley Fanwo, the rescued victims are currently receiving treatment in nearby health facilities in the area.

He stated that the state government remained committed to supporting rescue efforts, including working in close collaboration with federal and state disaster management agencies to minimise the loss of lives.

According to the statement, Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo has directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to provide immediate relief materials to the affected families.

The Ministry of Health has also been instructed to ensure that survivors receive adequate medical attention.

The statement read: “The Kogi State Government is deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic boat accident that occurred in Kupa Ebbe Village during the early hours of Thursday, November 28, 2024.

“While rescue efforts are still ongoing, it has been confirmed that 24 victims have been rescued, and are currently receiving medical care in nearby health facilities.

“In light of this tragedy, the Kogi State Government calls for stricter safety measures in marine operations across the state.

“We urge operators in the water transportation sector to avoid night voyages and to adopt safety protocols that can help prevent such incidents in the future.

“The government is committed to implementing legal and administrative frameworks to safeguard the lives of both operators and passengers using water transportation.

“We appeal to the Marine Marshals and all other agencies involved in rescue operations to intensify their efforts to save more lives”.

The state government commended the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), River Marshals and authorities of Katcha Local Government Area in Niger State, “for working tirelessly alongside Kogi and Federal officials to address the situation”.

Meanwhile, the state government has extended its heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the incident.

A boat transporting passengers from Kupa Ebe axis in Kogi State to Katcha Market in Niger State had capsized near Kpata Danbo, resulting in significant casualties.

Eight bodies weresreported to have been evacuated from the river as of Friday.