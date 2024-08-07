✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
News
24-hour curfew still in force in Kaduna, Zaria — Gov’t

The Kaduna State Security Council has not reviewed the 24-hour curfew imposed on Kaduna and Zaria towns and their environs. The Overseeing Commissioner for Internal…

Kaduna
Map of Kaduna State

The Kaduna State Security Council has not reviewed the 24-hour curfew imposed on Kaduna and Zaria towns and their environs.

The Overseeing Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, stated in a statement issued on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Aruwan said, “The 24-hour curfew is still in place, and being actively enforced by the security agencies, contrary to insinuations that it has been reviewed.

“The citizens are enjoined to observe the curfew strictly and shun rumours or unverified reports.

“Reliable and accurate updates will be duly communicated to the public through official channels,”Aruwan said.

The state government had imposed the curfew following the destruction and looting of property that marred the hunger protest in the state.

Nigerians had on August 1 declared a nationwide protest following the high cost of living in the country occasioned by the removal of the fuel subsidy and floating of currency. (NAN)

