2,390 displaced as Boko Haram attacks Yobe community

The Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (YOSEMA) has provided shelter in an emergency response to the recent displacement in Mafa community of Tarmuwa LGA as a result of attack by suspected Boko Haram members.

The Executive Secretary of the agency, Dr Mohammed Goje said SEMA team visited the temporary site where displaced persons are currently sheltered, following the recent unfortunate incident of attack in Mafa town.

He said the incident resulted in the loss of two lives and displacement of 475 households, affecting a total of 2,390 people from four different communities within Mafa Ward.

He listed the affected communities to include Mafa, Bangaro, Ngoyo, and Billiri communities in Tarmuwa LGA.

Dr Goje said the displaced families are currently being accommodated in various locations within Babban Gida Town, the capital of Tarmuwa LGA.

“The Yobe SEMA team, in collaboration with several partners, is conducting a rapid assessment to address the immediate needs of the displaced persons.

“The initial focus will be on providing essential food items, non-food items (such as mattresses, blankets, mosquito nets, mats, buckets, and dignity kits), and ensuring the safety and dignity of those affected.”

Goje extended sympathies to the people of Mafa, assuring that Yobe State Government will provide swift and comprehensive response to their needs during this challenging time.

The council chairman of Tarmuwa Local Government Area Hon Muhammad Lamido Musa confirmed the incident to newsmen.