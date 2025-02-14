FRSC: 23 persons died in Kano bridge crash, 48 sustained injuries

The Kano Sector of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed that 23 persons died in the accident that happened under the Muhammadu Buhari Interchange Flyover along the Kano-Maiduguri Road, Hotoro, on Saturday.

According to the FRSC, the accident involved a DAF model trailer carrying both goods and passengers.

It said preliminary investigations indicated that dangerous driving due to overspeeding led to the driver losing control of the vehicle under the bridge.

SPONSOR AD

“Casualty reports indicate that a total of persons involved were 71, 48 injured victims and 23 fatalities.

“Emergency responders from the FRSC, in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force, swiftly arrived at the scene to conduct a rescue operation and restore traffic flow. The injured victims were rushed to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital for urgent medical attention.

“Following the incident, the FRSC Kano Sector Commander, CC UM Matazu, has dispatched an investigation team to conduct a detailed inquiry into the cause of the crash. He extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and wished the injured victims a speedy recovery.

“The Sector Commander also issued a stern warning against the overloading of trailers with goods, animals, and passengers, emphasizing that such reckless practices significantly increase the risk of fatal crashes.

The accident scene has been cleared, and normal traffic flow has been restored. The FRSC reaffirmed its commitment to road safety and urged all motorists to strictly adhere to traffic regulations to prevent further loss of lives.”