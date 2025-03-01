23 days after, Gen Tsiga remains in captivity

It is exactly 23 days since armed bandits invaded Tsiga town in Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina State and abducted Brigadier-General Maharazu Tsiga (retd) and nine others.

Tsiga, a former director-general of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) was said to have been abducted on Wednesday, after which the kidnappers contacted his family and demanded a ransom of N250 million.

Although details of negotiation regarding the ransom are still sketchy, an unverified report has it that the General might have been traded and transferred to another camp.

“They demanded a ransom of N250 million, but unfortunately, we heard that a different gang has taken him over after settling the initial kidnap gang, and the new captors are demanding N500 million ransom; so he is still in captivity”, a source told Weekend Trust.

Sources close to the family told the Weekend Trust last night the General is still in captivity.

“He hasn’t been released…However, the good news is that he is alive and the family is in touch with his abductors. It shall be well,” he said.

Another source said efforts to bring General Tsiga back home is being handled at different levels.

“He ought to have been released by now if not for some glitches which are being managed,” the source said.

Bandits intensify attacks on communities

Meanwhile, in the southern part of Katsina State, bandits are increasingly terrorising communities, from Kankara, Bakori to Malumfashi, Danja, Faskari and Sabuwa, Weekend Trust gathered.

On Wednesday night, a prominent businessman, Alhaji Balan Awwal, was kidnapped in Malumfashi, alongside his son. But the son was said to be rescued and returned home almost immediately after the attack.

A resident of Malumfashi who pleaded anonymity told our correspondent that the attackers went to the residence of the victim at the Bayan Kasuwa area around 1:30am and carried out the operation silently.

“They didn’t fire any shot. It was even after they left the area that his neighbours got to know what happened.

“He was into oil and gas business in the past, but honestly, he does not have so much any longer, compared to what he had. He is a family man and over 60 years of age, even suffering from an illness,” the resident said.

Weekend Trust reports that high profile figures in Malumfashi are being kidnapped as well.

Our correspondent learnt of an incident involving the son of the chairman of Malumfashi Local Government, but details surrounding the abduction are still sketchy as at press time. Similarly, about a week ago, bandits were in Bakori town targeting prominent residents.

A resident of Bakori told Weekend Trust that the kidnappers targeted one Alhaji Tukur Kashi, a businessman, but they failed to kidnap him.

“It appeared to be an isolated case because they went straight to his residence, fortunately, his house had surveillance cameras. He sighted them outside and raised the alarm. When local vigilantes began to shoot, the kidnappers fled.

“They also attempted to break into the house of the local government chairman, which is not far from that of Alhaji Tukur, but because they were out of time, they couldn’t succeed there as well,” the resident said.

He, however, added that on their way out of the town, the kidnappers succeeded in abducting another businessman who trades in cattle, Alhaji Awwalu Maishanu, his wife and daughter.

10 killed, several others kidnapped in Faskari

Weekend Trust also gathered that 10 people were killed earlier this week in communities around Tafoki ward in Faskari Local Government Area.

Confirming the incident to the Hausa Service of the DW Radio, the chairman of Faskari Local Government, Musa Ado, said eight people were killed in three villages – Gidan Ciwake, Gidan Nakuba and Kwana Doka.

He added that 15 houses were set ablaze while eight motorcycles were stolen and one burnt.

He said two others were killed two days later in Tafoki village, raising the number of deaths to 10 while several others were kidnapped.

‘Kaduna truce affecting Katsina’

Many observers have expressed concern over the recent resurgence of violence in Katsina State, linking it to the peace deal between the Kaduna State Government and bandits.

The chairman of Sabuwa Local Government, Faruk Hayatu said, “The bandits are now threatening us to either embrace negotiation on their terms or we would continue to suffer severe attacks.”

He, however, reaffirmed the position of the Katsina State Government on negotiating with bandits, saying such deals do not last long.

Nurse, Mairuwa regains freedom, 45 days after

On the positive side, the nurse who was kidnapped during the Kankara Hospital attack, Yusuf Muhammad Mairuwa, has regained freedom after 45 days in captivity.

A relative of the victim who pleaded anonymity confirmed to our correspondent that he was released on Friday after ransom was paid.

Daily Trust had reported how Mairuwa was abducted during a hospital attack that left a doctor injured; and a ransom of N540 million was demanded by the attackers on the nurse and other captives.

“The nurse has been released after the payment of N19 million as ransom. It was really tough for his family and acquaintances, but Alhamdu Lillah, he has been released,” the source said.