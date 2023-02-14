2,295 teachers killed, 1,500 schools destroyed in N/East—NSCDC

Commandant-General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Audi, on Monday decried terrorists’ attacks on schools in the North East. He spoke in Abuja…

Commandant-General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Audi, on Monday decried terrorists’ attacks on schools in the North East.

He spoke in Abuja at the flag-off of the National Schools Security and Emergency Response Centre, with the mandate to ensure schools across the country are secure.

He said: “Statistics show that about 2, 295 teachers have been killed and 19,000 others displaced in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa States between 2009 and 2018 alone; while an estimate of 1, 500 schools had been destroyed since 2014, with over 1,280 casualties among teachers and students.”

He stressed the need to take a proactive measure to stop the growing number of out-of-school students across the country caused by terrorists’ attacks on schools.

“These violent attacks have negative effect on teaching and learning thereby reversing our sustainable national development efforts.

“In view of the importance of education and human capital development towards overall national development, it has become expedient for the Federal Government to deploy extraordinary measures to tackle the spate of attacks on school facilities in Nigeria.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, represented by Permanent Secretary Shuaibu Belgore, said the government was determined to make the schools safe for students and teachers again.