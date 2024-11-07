22 miners feared dead as mining pit collapses in Adamawa, Taraba

At least 22 miners are presumed dead following the collapse of a mining pit at an illegal mining site located within a national game reserve spanning Gashaka Local Government Area in Taraba State and Toungo Local Government Area in Adamawa State.

Adamu Jamtare, a miner from Gashaka, explained that many of the deceased were from Jamtare town in Gashaka LGA.

“They were mining gold in an area known as the Buffa zone within the Gashaka-Gumti National Park, covering parts of both Gashaka and Toungo. All 22 miners trapped in the pit are presumed dead,” he said.

SPONSOR AD

Chairman of Toungo LGA, Engineer Suleiman Toungo, confirmed that five miners had been found dead, though he was uncertain of the exact number still buried.

He said the incident, involving miners from various parts of Nigeria, including Zamfara and Adamawa, occurred almost a month ago.

Despite the area being patrolled by rangers, illegal mining activities continued, often conducted covertly at night. “Five bodies have been recovered so far,” he said.

The national game reserve, known for its mineral resources, has seen multiple fatalities over recent years due to unregulated mining activities.

A Tila village resident, speaking anonymously, disclosed that approximately 70 miners lost their lives in similar incidents last year, though these events remain largely unreported.

Adamawa Police Public Relations Officer SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje confirmed two recent reports of fatalities from pit collapses.

He said in one incident, four miners perished, while in another, six miners were involved, with two confirmed dead and four sustaining injuries.

SP Nguroje stated that the police are collaborating with the Gumti National Park authorities to apprehend the illegal miners involved.