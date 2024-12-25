22 injured as vehicle runs into Christmas procession in Gombe

No fewer than 22 people were injured in Gombe when a commercial bus driver lost control of his vehicle and struck several Christian faithful.

The incident occurred around 2pm when the Christmas celebrants were in a procession from the Tumfure community to the Government House and Gombe Emir’s Palace to pay homage.

Gombe State Police Command Spokesman, ASP Buhari Abdullahi, who confirmed the incident, said the yet-to-be identified driver of the vehicle loaded with bags of rice lost control and ran into the procession.

He, however, said no life was lost.

According to him, the victims were rushed to the Federal Teaching Hospital Gombe and the Specialist Hospital for medical attention.

“The Gombe State Police Command urges the public to remain as the Commission of Police, Usman Hayatu, has directed the Motor Traffic Department to carryout a discreet investigation of the unfortunate incident,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Captain of Gombe Boys Brigade and leader of the procession, Shamsudeen Kachalla, said about 40 members were injured during the incident.

“In the course of our procession from Tumfure down to Old Mile 3, it was peaceful, cars were being diverted. Along the way from Orji quarters to the Federal Mortgage Bank, there was a vehicle that just came from nowhere. We tried to stop him but we couldn’t and before we knew it, the driver hit our boys.

“There were boys at the rear as I was also at the rear trying to coordinate the traffic from behind. This procession has been going on for years and for the first time, we are encountering such. There were casualties. I am still counting but so far, there are 12 victims in FTH, Gombe, and 28 at the specialist hospital, but there is no death,” he said.