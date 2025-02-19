2,190 repentant terrorists reintegrated in 9 years – Military

Authorities of the Nigerian military have revealed that no fewer than 2,190 repentant terrorists have been reintegrated back to the society through its programmes called Operation Safe Corridor since its inception in 2016.

The disclosure came on the heels of the allegations that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) health funds were being used to fund terrorists’ organisations including Boko Haram terrorists operating in Nigeria.

Speaking at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja, on Tuesday, during a stakeholders’ meeting, the Coordinator, Operation Safe Corridor, Yusuff Ali, a Brigadier-General, also disclosed that the number mentioned above included 27 foreign nationals, who have been repatriated to their respective countries.

Ali explained that between July and November 2024, 825 new clients – including 14 foreigners from Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad and Niger – were transferred to the De-radicalization, Rehabilitation, and Reintegration camp for training.

The senior military officer added that 22 clients requiring further psychological evaluation were transferred to the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Maiduguri.

“Since the commencement of the Programme in 2016, OPSC has successfully processed 2,190 clients comprising 2,163 Nigerians and 27 foreign nationals from Cameroon, Chad and Niger. All the foreign clients were transferred to their respective national authorities for reintegration.

“Between July and November 2024, a total of 825 clients were transferred to the DRR Camp to commence training. Amongst them are 14 foreigners from Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad and Niger.

“It is also important to mention that 22 clients were subsequently transferred to the Federal Neuro Psychiatric Hospital, Maiduguri for further evaluation and management,” the Brigadier-General said.

Ali told the gathering that the meeting was aimed at finalising strategies for the smooth transfer of rehabilitated clients to state and national authorities for reintegration upon graduation in March 2025.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, emphasised the importance of proper reintegration to sustain the progress made by OPSC.

Musa, who was represented by the Chief of Defence Policy and Plans, Air Vice Marshal Shayi Olatunde, revealed that over 130,000 insurgents and their family members have surrendered since the programme began.

According to him, currently, 789 ex-combatants are undergoing rehabilitation, with 381 expected to graduate in 2025.

The defence chief called on state governments to facilitate the reintegration process by providing additional support, including security measures to track and monitor the ex-combatants’ progress.

He reiterated that each graduate would receive personal items and startup packages to help them establish small businesses and start a new life.