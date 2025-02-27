21-year-old man bags 6 months for stealing chicken in Ogun

A Magistrate Court sitting in Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, has sentenced a 21-year-old boy, Adebanjo Segun, to six months imprisonment for stealing hen.

He was arraigned by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC), Ogun state command, before the court.

The command’s spokesman, Dyke Ogbonnaya, in a statement, said Segun was sentenced last week Wednesday after his trial for stealing of a hen.

SPONSOR AD

“After thorough examination of the matter and completion of investigation, it was discovered that the defendant committed the same offence sometime in December, 2024 wherein he was pardoned as a supposed first-time offender,” Ogbonnaya said.

According to him, due to the revelation of an earlier offence, he was charged to the Ago-Iwoye Magistrate Court on a lone count charge contrary to Section 430 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State, Nigeria 2006 on February 20, 2025.

After pleading guilty before Magistrate O.F Adeduntan (Mrs.), he was convicted and sentenced to six months imprisonment.