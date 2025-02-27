21-year-old man bags 6 months for stealing chicken in Ogun

A Magistrate Court sitting in Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, has sentenced a 21-year-old boy, Adebanjo Segun, to six months imprisonment for stealing hen.
He was arraigned by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC), Ogun state command, before the court.
The command’s spokesman, Dyke Ogbonnaya, in a statement, said Segun was sentenced last week Wednesday after his trial for stealing of a hen.
“After thorough examination of the matter and completion of investigation, it was discovered that the defendant committed the same offence sometime in December, 2024 wherein he was pardoned as a supposed first-time offender,” Ogbonnaya said.
According to him, due to the revelation of an earlier offence, he was charged to the Ago-Iwoye Magistrate Court on a lone count charge contrary to Section 430 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State, Nigeria 2006 on February 20, 2025.
After pleading guilty before Magistrate O.F Adeduntan (Mrs.), he was convicted and sentenced to six months imprisonment.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.