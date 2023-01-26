✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
208 crime suspects arrested in Adamawa in January

The Adamawa State Police Command said it has arrested 208 suspects in connection with various crimes.

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Sikiru Akande, disclosed this at a news conference on Thursday, saying that 108 of the suspects had already been charged to court.

He said, “From January 1, to date, the command’s operatives carried out tactical and intelligence-driven patrols, raiding of criminal hideouts, rescue operations, stop-and-search operations, community policing, engagement of stakeholders, among others.

“These operations yielded positive results and a total of 208 suspects were arrested in connection with kidnapping, armed robbery, cattle rustling and other violent crimes, out of which 108 suspects were charged to court.” (NAN)

 

