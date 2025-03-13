2,056 athletes compete in MTN champs Season 3 in Benin

About 2,056 athletes are set to compete in the MTN Champs Season 3, a track and field event, scheduled to begin in Benin today.
Bambo Akani, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Making of Champions (MOC), announced this at a news conference yesterday ahead of the three-day competition.
The MOC, which is the MTN partner for the event, emphasised the role of the athletic championships in discovering and nurturing young athletic talents.
Akani noted that Season 1 of MTN Champs was first held in Benin, where raw talents were identified, some of whom were now on full athletic scholarships in the United States.
He expressed confidence that many of the emerging stars would go on to make Nigeria proud on local and international stages.
Also speaking, Osaze Ebueku, MTN’s Senior Manager of Sponsorship and Go-To-Market (GTM), reaffirmed the company’s commitment to identifying and refining young athletes, likening them to rough diamonds being polished into world champions.
He expressed excitement about returning to Benin to scout for more exceptional talents.
The Chairman, Edo Sports Commission, Amadin Enabulele, reiterated the current administration’s dedication to grassroots sports development.
Enabulele said Gov. Monday Okpebholo had approved the use of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium and provided additional logistics to ensure a successful and impactful event in Edo State.
