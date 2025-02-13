20,472 killed in 4-yr-violent incidents in Nigeria

A non-governmental organisation, Nextier Advisory Ltd, has announced that about 20,472 deaths and injuries resulting from 5,291 separate incidents of violence occurred in Nigeria between 2020 and 2024.

This was contained in Nextier’s Nigeria Violent Conflicts Database (NNVCD), which was presented to the public on Wednesday in Abuja.

The Managing Partner, Dr Ndubuisi Nwokolo, listed terrorism, banditry, violent protests, cultism, kidnapping, communal clashes, extra judicial killing, piracy and crude oil theft, illegal mining, among others, as the main contributors to the violent incidents in the country.

In the report titled, “Mutations of Terror and Conflict 2025, Security and Conflict Outlook in Nigeria”, Nextier further explained that the violent database showed that between January and December 2024, Nigeria recorded 43 incidents of terrorism with a total number of 278 casualties; 1306 incidents of banditry with 253 casualties

“Farmer-herder conflict was a major source of insecurity in Nigeria, particularly in the North Central and North West regions where it was more pronounced.

“At least, 2,347 casualties were recorded in 359 violent incidents involving farmers and herders across Nigeria between 2020 and 2024.

“In the year 2024 alone, Nigeria recorded a total of 467 casualties in 61 violent incidents involving farmers and herders. The North Central topped the chart with 416 or 89.1% of the total casualties and 42 or 68.9% of the violent incidents involving farmers and herders,” it said.

Nextier also reported that N2.3 trillion was paid as ransom by Nigerians in the period under review.

Projecting into 2025, Nextier points to the rise of Lakurawa group and illegal mining in the North West, Simon Ekpa and Nnamdi Kanu trial in the South East, piracy and crude oil theft in the Niger Delta and kidnapping, among other security threats.