2027: Tinubu’s re-election campaign kicks off in North

By Saawua Terzungwe, Abbas Jimoh, Baba Martins (Abuja) & Mumini Abdulkareem, (Ilorin)

Less than two years into President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, some leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have begun campaigning for his re-election in 2027.

Although neither the party nor the president has officially flagged off campaigns, top APC leaders, including the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, have advocated the president’s second term.

Recently, Ganduje, while hosting APC support groups at the party’s headquarters in Abuja, urged politicians from the North eyeing the 2027 presidency to shelve their ambitions until 2031 when Tinubu would have completed his second term.

Akume, while speaking on a TVC programme, had also advised former Vice President and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the last general elections, Atiku Abubakar and other northerners not to seek the exalted seat in 2027.

Campaigns for the president’s re-election were also observed to have commenced in Kaduna, Kebbi and Kwara states; while re-election billboards of the president have also been sighted at different locations in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This development has sparked reactions from opposition parties and political analysts who alleged that it is a violation of the Electoral Act and the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Legal experts and political commentators argue that such premature campaigns undermine democracy, the rule of law and electoral discipline.

Legal framework for campaigns

Section 94 (1) of the Electoral Act 2022 (as amended) states: “For the purpose of this Act, the period of campaigning in public by every political party shall commence 150 days before polling day and end 24 hours prior to that day.”

Subsection 2 adds: “A registered political party which, through any person acting on its behalf during the 24 hours before polling day—(a) advertises on the facilities of any broadcasting undertaking; or (b) procures for publication or acquiesces in the publication of an advertisement in a newspaper for the purpose of promoting or opposing a particular candidate—commits an offence under this Act and is liable on conviction to a maximum fine of N500,000.”

Similarly, Section 95 (1) states: “A candidate and his or her party shall campaign for the elections in accordance with such rules and regulations as may be determined by the Commission.”

Campaign rally in Kebbi, endorsements in Kaduna, Kwara

Last month, the APC launched its campaign in Kebbi State for the re-election of President Tinubu and Governor Nasir Idris ahead of the 2027 elections.

The mega rally, held at the township stadium in Birnin Kebbi, was attended by the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu; Governor Nasir Idris; House of Representatives member and Tinubu ally, James Abiodun Faleke; Minister of State for Education, Yusuf Tanko Sununu; and other APC leaders.

Tagged “We Stand with Tinubu and Kauran Gwandu,” the event saw a massive turnout, with supporters displaying banners and posters of Tinubu’s projected second-term bid.

Bagudu stated that both Tinubu and Governor Idris deserved re-election based on their performances, saying, “The Tinubu administration has done so much to improve Nigeria. The president has fulfilled his campaign promises to Kebbi, and I am proud to be associated with him.”

Bagudu also announced a donation of N450 million to Kebbi’s 225 wards for food distribution ahead of Ramadan and urged residents to continue supporting the APC-led government.

Governor Idris added: “The people of Kebbi are solidly behind President Tinubu because he has brought progress and development to our state.”

After the Kebbi event, APC leaders, including the Deputy Senate President, Barau I. Jibrin; the party’s National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru; Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari; and many others took turns to project Tinubu for re-election during an agriculture and human capital development empowerment programme organised by Senator Saliu Mustapha in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Last week, stakeholders of the party in Kaduna State passed a vote of confidence on both President Tinubu and Governor Uba Sani “for their exemplary leadership and pro-people policies.”

A statement by the state Secretary of the party, Yahaya Baba Pate, said the stakeholders gave the endorsement at a meeting held at the Kaduna State Liaison office in Abuja. This followed the endorsement of both leaders for a second term by the 255 councillors in the state.

At the weekend, during a reception organised by Ganduje and Senator Barau Jibrin, some members of the support groups of Atiku Abubakar, from the 19 northern states, while announcing their defection to the APC promised to “work for the continuation of Tinubu’s administration in 2027”.

Early campaign shows APC not for governance – Atiku’s aide

But reacting, Paul Ibe, the spokesman of Atiku in a chat with Daily Trust yesterday said that the individuals “are unknown to us.”

According to him: “We have groups we’ve been working with, and we are still working with those support groups. Anybody can claim anything for whatever it is they are doing it for, but we know clearly that the Tinubu administration has weaponized poverty, so all they are doing is that everybody survives through them, so probably it’s a furtherance of that goal,” he alleged.

On the early campaigns, he said, “it is unfortunate and clearly shows that they don’t have anything to offer. One would have thought for now the focus would be on governance; on how they could redeem themselves and make amends for the mess that they have created.

“But that is typical of APC. They are more used to politics than governance, and it clearly shows that Nigeria will continue to suffer for their inhumane policies”, he said.

‘2027 polls might be a charade’ – PDP NEC member

A PDP National Executive Committee member, Timothy Osadolor, said 2027 elections might be compromised if APC’s actions go unchecked.

Osadolor, who is also the PDP Deputy National Youth Leader, said: “When those in power violate the law, it becomes a recipe for disaster. If you go around Abuja, especially from the airport, you will see billboards of the president and his wife already campaigning for 2027. Who even knows what will happen next year or next week?

“If Nigerians do not demand constitutional order now, 2027 will be a charade. Being in government does not give a party the right to impunity. Previous presidents have respected electoral laws, but this administration bypasses the process, undermining Nigerians’ intelligence”, he said.

Buhari, Jonathan’s eras precedent

Daily Trust recalls that a similar scenario played out during President Muhammadu Buhari’s first term. In September 2017, the APC began campaigning for Buhari’s 2019 re-election. Likewise, in August 2017, Buhari’s supporters inaugurated a South-West office for his campaign organisation in Ibadan, even before the electioneering season officially commenced.

A similar scenario occurred under former President Goodluck Jonathan when the Transformation Ambassadors of Nigeria (TAN) led zonal rallies, urging him to seek re-election before the formal campaign season.

Campaigns illegal, height of impunity – Analysts

A political analyst, Jackson Lekan Ojo, described the early campaigns for Tinubu’s second term as illegal.

In a telephone interview with Daily Trust, Ojo said, “Campaigning for 2027 when Tinubu’s administration is less than two years old is a demonstration of high-level impunity and a flagrant disregard for the Electoral Act and the Constitution.

“Lack of performance is causing this. The ruling party is desperate to stay in power because it fears losing”, he said.

He added: “In a democracy, good governance earns votes. INEC must lift the ban on political campaigns before any party can start campaigning for votes. What APC leaders are doing is an insult to the nation and makes Nigeria a laughing stock.”

A political scientist, Professor Abdulrauf Ambali, stated: “It is very obvious that what many of them are doing goes against the Constitution and the Electoral Act. INEC has not declared the commencement of any campaign, yet we see them acting as they please. This clearly violates the law, but they justify it within their party structures. Any political campaign must follow officially established timelines.”

He called for stricter enforcement of electoral regulations, arguing that such actions undermine the current administration.

“However, many of those involved are part of the government itself. This will create instability, confusion, and further strain a polity already suffering from economic hardship,” he added.

Similarly, Hassan Seyid Cisse, a lecturer in Politics and Governance at the Kwara State University described the situation as a strategic move.

“This is already 2025, and a government with good strategists will not wait until the challenge is imminent before making plans. We are seeing posters in some states in preparation for 2027. However, in relation to the Electoral Act, it is still premature campaigning since the official ban has not been lifted,” he explained.

Cisse cited political theorist, Nicholas Spykman, arguing that “he who controls the law is not affected by it.” He noted that the current leadership, seeking re-election in 2027, is in control of power.

“But this will have significant implications for governance. Printing posters and organising these rallies means diverting funds that should be used for productive purposes to an election still over two and a half years away,” he concluded.

Presidency mum

Efforts to get a reaction from the Presidency on the development were unsuccessful.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga and the Special Adviser to the President on Policy Communications, Daniel Bwala, could not be reached for comment.

Telephone calls as well as text and WhatsApp messages sent to them by Daily Trust were not responded to.