2027: Shettima, Atiku, Obi, Kwankwaso, Ganduje for confab on electoral reform

Vice President Kashim Shettima, former Military Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd); former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar; National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, would on Monday lead discourse during a confab in Abuja, on how to strengthen democracy ahead of the 2027 general elections in the country.

Top politicians including former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, and the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 poll, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, are also billed to speak at the event.

The two-day event with the theme, “Strengthening Nigeria democracy: Partway to good governance and political integrity” will have former Vice President of Ghana, Mahamudu Bawumia deliver a keynote address, while Prof. Jibrin Ibrahim, is expected to speak on challenges, prospects and the 2027 elections.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday in Abuja, one of the organisers and founding Executive Director, African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development, Dr. Otive Igbuzor, said the purpose of the conference is to ignite a discussion aimed at tackling the pressing challenges that threaten the foundation of democracy in the country.

He explained that the conference is aimed at finding lasting solutions to issues of electoral malpractices, ineffective political parties, weakened governance structures, pervasive corruption and erosion of public trust, among others.

“By addressing these issues, we envision political parties that champion the voice and needs of Nigerians, providing viable choices for leadership and governance,” he added.