2027: Shekarau-led group moves to form new party

Ahead of the 2027 elections, the League of Northern Democrats (LND) under the leadership of its Chairman and former Kano State governor, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, has said it is planning to transform into a political party.

The League also accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of failing Nigerians, and sought support from political pressure groups in the South to join it in forming a solid political party.

The National Convener of LND, Dr. Umar Ardo, yesterday in a statement said the LND represents a beacon of hope for a country at the crossroads of decline and resurgence, stressing that it is rooted in democratic values and committed to institutional renewal.

He said the avalanche of challenges bedeviling Nigeria including endemic poverty, insecurity, inequality, institutional decay, corruption and socio-economic stagnation were sequel to poor governance in the country.

Ardo said its quest to transform to a political party followed the call by former national vice chairman (North West) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Mohammed Lukman’s recent New Year message criticising the systemic failures of Nigeria’s current political structure, particularly “The undemocratic practices and mediocrity entrenched within the APC and PDP.”

He said, “This clarion call resonates deeply with the aspirations of many Nigerians yearning for a break from the vicious cycle of ineffectual governance of the PDP and APC, and especially among northerners.”

But reacting, the APC Director of Publicity, Alhaji Bala Ibrahim, said the transformation of the group into a political party will not threaten APC chances of winning the 2027 polls.

Ibrahim also described the allegations against the party as false, stressing that the policies and programmes of the party were already yielding positive results.

He said, “It is not a threat to our party. The people are the final judges. Let them come on board and let’s see. What we want is a level-playing field. They will campaign and sell their manifesto.

“But we have the best agenda for Nigeria. We have the best policies and programmes that will benefit Nigerians. Our policies will yield positive results before 2027 and Nigerians will re-elect our party.”