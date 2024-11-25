2027: Seyi Tinubu’s endorsements, Obasa’s outburst set tone for Lagos gov’ship

The endorsements of President Bola Tinubu’s son, Seyi Tinubu, ahead of the 2027 Lagos governorship election have sparked widespread debate, with significant political players weighing in, Daily Trust reports.

On Tuesday, the Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders (CONYL), a body comprising youth groups from across the six geopolitical zones, endorsed Seyi Tinubu for Lagos governor. The endorsement was announced after an extensive meeting in Owerri.

CONYL’s leadership, including President General, Comrade Goodluck Ibem, Secretary, Comrade Junard Abubakar, Public Relations Officer, Comrade Iniobong Sampson, and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Adeyemo Adewale, attributed their decision to Seyi’s perceived leadership qualities and the legacy of his father’s transformational governance in Lagos.

This sparked a cascade of similar endorsements. On Thursday, the Lagos branch of the Middle Belt Youths joined the call during a press conference at Eko Hotel. Dr Stanley Augustine Kavwam, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the Middle Belt Forum, and Capt. Brent Kane, the group’s National Youth Leader, urged Seyi to step up in 2027, describing him as the leader Lagos needs.

Similarly, the Friends of Seyi Tinubu (FOST) issued a statement backing his candidacy. FOST President, Comrade Adejorin Tai Manuel, cited Seyi’s philanthropic efforts and leadership skills as proof of his readiness to govern the state.

The endorsements have generated intense debate, particularly on social media, where critics have dismissed the possibility of Seyi Tinubu running for office.

Joe Igbokwe, a prominent APC member, voiced his opposition in a Facebook post, describing the endorsements as a ploy to undermine President Tinubu.

“Who are these faceless people pushing Seyi Tinubu for Lagos governor? This is a needless distraction. To pull PBAT down is their target. Ruling Lagos is not the job of boys,” Igbokwe wrote.

Amid the growing controversy, Lagos State Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, addressed speculation about his own gubernatorial ambitions.

Speaking shortly after Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu presented the 2025 Lagos budget of N3 trillion to the House of Assembly, Obasa refuted claims of selfish ambition.

“I have made it a personal task to mobilise people on the platform of Mandate, which some political detractors misconstrue as a selfish aspiration to become governor. Let me state unequivocally: my focus is on strengthening our party, the APC. Becoming governor is secondary,” he said.

Obasa, however, dismissed suggestions that he lacked the experience to govern, stating, “Those who came before me are not better off. I am neither too young nor inexperienced to lead this state.” The speaker also denied allegations of seeking familial ties in Ojo to validate his potential candidacy.

Lagos APC denies rift, blames opposition for speculations

Meanwhile, the Lagos APC has distanced itself from the unfolding drama, insisting that the 2027 governorship election is not on its agenda.

Speaking to Daily Trust, the party’s state Publicity Secretary, Seye Oladejo, attributed the endorsements to opposition parties aiming to stir unnecessary controversy.

“The party has not spoken about the 2027 election. This is the time for impactful governance, not needless politicking to heat the polity,” Oladejo said.

He added that there is no clash between Seyi Tinubu and Obasa or any other potential aspirants within the party.

“I cannot recall any part of the speaker’s speech that drew a battle line with Seyi Tinubu or anyone else. This is simply the opposition trying to play up the situation to create unnecessary sentiment,” he said.

Oladejo also emphasised that the party’s current focus is on its forthcoming congress and local government elections in 2025, urging members to prioritise unity and progress.

But reacting, the Chairman of the PDP in Lagos, Philip Aivoji, denied the party’s involvement in the alleged endorsements.

“Somebody has answered from APC that Lagos governorship is not a child’s play. What do you want me to say about it again? It’s not my party. People can insinuate anything,” Aivoji said.

When asked about Oladejo’s allegation against opposition parties, he said, “Well, I am not the one behind it. Anyone that is behind such evil against Lagos State, that person is on his own.”