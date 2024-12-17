2027: Regionalism shouldn’t form basis for choice of president – Shekarau

A former governor of Kano State, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, has asked Nigerians not to allow regionalism to play a role in the 2027 presidential election.

In an interview with Channels Television, the Kano former governor said electing a president based on regionalism is a threat to good governance.

The former governor said the choice of president in the 2027 election should be based on competence and ability to deliver on the mandate.

SPONSOR AD

Daily Trust reports that the issue of power rotation between the North and the South has been critical when it comes to elections in Nigeria.

Already, agitation for power shift to the North is gathering steam ahead of the 2027 general elections.

However, some political bigwigs including the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, have asked the North to wait till 2031, when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would have completed his second term of office.

Shekarau said, “Political parties should establish a clear system for selecting the most competent candidates.

“This will allow Nigerians to make informed decisions and choose the most suitable individual to lead as president.”