2027 Presidency: We’re not wooing Jonathan, says PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has denied reports that it invited former President Goodluck Jonathan to join the 2027 presidential race on its platform.

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Ibrahim Abdullahi, denied the reports in an interview with BBC Hausa, saying the party did not issue its presidential ticket to Jonathan.

He said, “The report that PDP has issued its presidential ticket to former President Goodluck Jonathan or invited him to contest the 2027 presidential election is not true.

“What happened is this: I had an interview with a journalist where we discussed some issues. But in the course of the interview, he mentioned President Jonathan, asking about our opinion of him, because there are reports that he is being urged to run for the presidency.

“I responded by saying that he (Jonathan) is eligible to contest the election, because he is a Nigerian and has the right to do that by the provision of the law, and he still has one more term left. So, there is nothing wrong about him contesting the presidential election because he is eligible in the face of the law.”

He also added that PDP had done enough for Jonathan and as a member of their party, there was no way they would woo him.

Abdullahi, who explained that they were yet to discuss the issue with Jonathan, said they have 12 governors and many other prominent politicians who are eligible and competent to contest the presidential election.

“It wasn’t long ago that his wife said nothing would make her husband run for the presidency, that he didn’t leave behind or forget anything in the Villa for people to think that he’d come back to contest the position again. How then can we consider him. Ticket is given to someone who has shown interest.”