2027: PDP welcomes calls for Jonathan’s return

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed its willingness to offer its platform to former President Goodluck Jonathan if he decides to run for the presidency again in 2027, describing him as the leader Nigeria needs.

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Ibrahim Abdullahi, told Daily Trust that Jonathan has the support and sympathy of Nigerians amid the current challenges facing the nation.

“With the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) struggling to address the country’s issues, Goodluck Jonathan’s return would be a welcome development. The party would not hesitate to support him because he is one of us, and we believe he can get the job done,” Abdullahi said.

He added, “Nigerians have come to realise that Dr. Goodluck Jonathan is the leader the country can depend on. During his six-plus years in office, he maintained single-digit inflation, stabilised the Naira, and regulated the economy, resisting the urge to float the currency. The current administration’s removal of subsidies has led to skyrocketing inflation, a stark contrast to Jonathan’s economic policies.”

Abdullahi further argued that Jonathan’s leadership was unfairly criticised, particularly regarding security.

“The lies about his weakness on the security front have been exposed. Even the immediate past president, a retired general, could not contain Boko Haram, which Jonathan was close to defeating by 2015 when he lost power.”

He also highlighted the rise of new security challenges under President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC, including farmer-herder clashes and widespread banditry. “We now face frightening insecurity across the country. Just yesterday, a prominent traditional ruler in Sokoto State was killed after being kidnapped and held for two weeks. These problems suggest that the current administration is out of touch with the realities on the ground.”

With growing agitations against the incumbent government leading to comparison between the situations of the country versus when Jonathan was president, Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, recently lend his voice to the agitation, vowing to jettison his presidential ambition if Jonathan agrees to contest.

But the ruling All Progressives Congress had replied with criticism that the PDP was showing sign of desperation to cling onto anything for survival.