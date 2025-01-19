2027: PDP strategizing to take over Sokoto – Youth leader

Leaders and youth of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto state have begin to strategize towards taking over the state in 2027.

This was disclosed by the Youth Leader of the party, Mustapha Muhammed Binji, in an interview shortly after an extended meeting involving the executives and youth leaders of the party from across the 23 local government areas of the state held on Sunday.

According to Muhammed-Binji, the meeting was part of the strategies taken by the party towards ensuring successful outings of PDP in 2027.

“People are tired of the APC governments in the state and at the national levels because of the hardship in the country. They are now yearning for change. And we know only the PDP can bring that change, he said.

He called on members of the party to close ranks and work towards achieving their common goal which was to unseat the APC government in the state.

In his remarks, the chairman of the party in the state, Alhaji Bello Goronyo noted that, the party was determined to change the government because of lack of capacity.

“The present government has destroyed our civil service and has total disregard for traditional institution,” he alleged

He described the youths as the backbone of every election, thus were being involved in running the affairs of the party at all levels.

He, however, sought for their continuous support which he said would help them in reclaiming the state in the next election.