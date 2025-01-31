2027: PDP may be heading for disaster – Bode George

Chief Olabode George, Chieftain of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), says 2027 will be disastrous for the former ruling party, unless it unites and wields the big stick on characters destroying it.

George, a former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, made this remark at a news conference at his Ikoyi residence on Friday in Lagos.

He was reacting to the party’s lingering national leadership crisis.

“We’ve found ourselves in our current situation due to a self-inflicted crisis. We should bury our individual ambition now and not allow the PDP to crumble. Elders of the party should tell those funny characters to calm down.

“Unless we are united, with equity, fairness and justice being the pedestal for any political decision taken, this party will be heading to disaster in 2027,” he said.

George, a dedicated life member of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), said he was compelled to sound the alarm in a matter requiring urgent attention in the party.

The PDP chieftain described the fight over the position of national secretary as a national embarrassment and shame.

“What happened on Wednesday during the 79th meeting of this August body in Abuja is despicable, horrific, inhuman, wicked and unheard of.

“The individuals who orchestrated the use of thugs to invade our party secretariat acted shamelessly and this action must be condemned by all of us who value democracy.

“It is disheartening that the PDP, the bastion of civility, humility, decorum, harmony and respect for the rule of law since 1998 when it was formed by elders, seems to be losing these values,” he said.

According to him, founding fathers of the party did not allow their personal interests to overshadow the collective interests of the party.

He listed some of the founding fathers as Chief Solomon Lar, Dr Alex Ekwueme, Chief Bola Ige, Alhaji Adamu Ciroma, Chief Sunday Awoniyi, Alhaji Bamanga Tukur and Chief Sunday Afolabi.

George said that the current leaders of the party were now dancing on the graves of some of these elders.

He said that the current situation arose from the actions of certain disloyal individuals within the party who are hell bent on destroying it.

“I strongly believe this should also be seen as a serious offence which should not be condoned. What happened on Wednesday was horrendous, terrible and dreadful.

“We are all aware that the National Secretariat of our party in Abuja is sacred. The premises must be respected by all members and non-members.

“It is sacrilegious that thugs were hired to enter the premises to unleash mayhem, disrupting the 79th Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting.

“If that could happen, then what do you think those who sponsored the thugs will do during National Working Committee (NWC) and National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings?

“I have consistently stated that those with a belligerent attitude, if they are not ready to repent, should be shown the way out.

“As the largest party in Africa, PDP should not be turned into an ‘Agbero’ party by any member with an inordinate ambition. We have rules and regulations that govern our party,” George said.

According to him, if PDP indeed is serious as a party, this is the time for the party leadership to bring the two opposing factions together for a peace meeting.

“If they are not ready to embrace peace, they should step aside and allow the party to move past the current turmoil. Enough of this arrant nonsense.

“As leaders, we must not allow anybody to destroy our party because PDP is the only true national party. The APC is just a mere congregation of strange bed fellows.

“This is the time to show members working against our party the way out. No sentiment at all. Anything else will be suicidal,” he said.

Decrying the situation in which party officers were attacked and dragged out of the hall by thugs, he said: “What a desecration of our office! This is profanity of the highest order.”

He called the leadership of the party to wield the big stick on characters destroying it.

“Nobody is too big to be disciplined by our party. Also, nobody is too important to be expelled. Only patriotic members of our party are indispensable.

“If you think you are a member of our party and you are arrogantly working against us, I can tell you that your days are numbered.” (NAN)