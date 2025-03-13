2027: No Vacancy in Kaduna Government House – ALGON Chair

The Chairman of the Kaduna State chapter of Association of Local Governments Of Nigeria(ALGON), Hon Jamilu Albani, has pledged total support of Chairmen to Governor Uba Sani.

The chairman further said all council chairmen in Kaduna State were committed to reciprocating the political goodwill that the Governor had extended to them, which culminated in their victory at the polls.

Albany spoke after the breaking of Ramadan Fast (Iftar), when Governor Uba Sani hosted all the 23 local government chairmen and their deputies on Wednesday night.

The ALGON chairman who doubles as the Chairman of Sabon Gari local government, noted that Governor Uba Sani was criticised by political opponents for supporting their aspirations.

”But by the Grace of the Almighty Allah(SWT), and through the support of His Excellency, we were elected chairmen of our various local governments,’’ Albani said.

The chairman further disclosed that even after being elected, Governor Uba Sani has granted them autonomy to run the affairs of their councils without interference.

He said that the Governor has also been helping them politically, adding that he has paid party officials and has distributed palliatives to people at the grassroots, responsibilities which ordinarily they should shoulder.

According to him, the immediate past government did not pay attention to party officials at the local government levels because throughout its tenure, they got only N9,000 each.

‘’So come 2027, we will reciprocate the kind gesture of the Governor by ensuring that our people vote massively for him at the polls. Political opponents who think that they can defeat the Governor, will suffer the worst defeat in their lives,’’ he promised.

Speaking at the Iftar dinner, Governor Uba Sani noted that local government is crucial to politics because it is the tier of Government that is closest to the people.

‘’Local Government is the foundation of politics and I advise you to execute developmental projects, attend to people in their times of need and share the little you have with them,’’ he advised.

The Governor who promised to continue supporting the local government chairmen, said that all state Government interventions will be done through them, adding those they should not give more priority to their relatives than others.