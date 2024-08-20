2027: No vacancy for APC in Abia, LP Rep replies Kalu

A member of the House of Representatives for Ikwuano, Umuahia North, and Umuahia South Federal Constituency in Abia State, Hon. Obi Aguocha, has responded to…

A member of the House of Representatives for Ikwuano, Umuahia North, and Umuahia South Federal Constituency in Abia State, Hon. Obi Aguocha, has responded to Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu’s recent remarks about the state’s political future.

In a statement released on Monday, Aguocha, a member of the Labour Party, criticised Kalu’s claim that Abia State would become an All Progressives Congress (APC) state by 2027.

Kalu had suggested in a video that the current LP governor, Alex Otti, would be the last LP governor of Abia, and that the APC would take over the state.

Aguocha, however, dismissed Kalu’s predictions, stating firmly that there is “No vacancy in Abia State in 2027.”

He expressed confidence that the people of Abia would re-elect Governor Otti, citing his achievements as a key factor in their decision.

Kalu’s comments, according to Aguocha, were “Condescending, denigrating, and disrespectful” towards both Governor Otti and the Labour Party. Aguocha accused Kalu of “brazen indiscretion” and lacking humility in his assertion that the APC would dominate Abia politics in the next election.

In the video, Kalu reportedly touted his position within the federal government and expressed a desire to deliver Abia State to the APC as a gesture of gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his support in the Southeast.

Aguocha condemned Kalu’s approach, urging him to focus on his legislative responsibilities and work towards reducing marginalisation in the Southeast instead of making what he termed “reckless” political statements.