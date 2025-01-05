2027: No plan to destroy uncollected PVCs –INEC

Ahead of the 2027 elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed reports that it planned to destroy over six million uncollected Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) dating back to the 2015 voter registration.

The commission on Sunday night on its X handle said that such reports were not true and should be ignored.

Daily Trust reports that some media outlets reported that INEC was contemplating a policy to withdraw and destroy PVCs that remain uncollected for about 10 years and that the recommendation was among 208 proposals arising from the commission’s review of the 2023 general elections.

“Our attention has been drawn to a newspaper report that the Commission is contemplating the destruction of over six million uncollected Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) going back to the 2015 voter registration.

“The report is incorrect. At no time did the Commission contemplate the destruction of uncollected PVCs. The public is advised to discountenance the story,” INEC said.